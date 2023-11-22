TÜRKİYE
Türkiye to host Stratcom Summit in Istanbul
Turkish president, foreign minister and communications director, among others, will address two-day event being held under the theme, Global Fight against Hybrid Threats: Stability, Security, Solidarity.
November 22, 2023

The International Strategic Communication Summit 2023 (Stratcom Summit), organised by the Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, will be begin in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will address the participants with a video message at the two-day conference being held under the theme, Global Fight against Hybrid Threats: Stability, Security, Solidarity.

The summit will start on Thursday with the opening speeches of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Communications Director Fahrettin Altun. The UN's Head of Global Communications Melissa Fleming will also deliver a video message.

Other participants include Walid Ammar Ellafi, state minister of the Libyan Government of National Accord, Zaid Makary, information minister of Lebanon, Ambassador Akif Cagatay Kilic, chief foreign policy adviser to the Turkish president, and Nancy Snow, emeritus professor at California State University.

A total of 60 domestic and foreign experts from the public, private sector, media, academia, think tanks and non-governmental organisations from nearly 30 countries will participate in the event as speakers.

About 3,000 domestic and foreign participants are expected at the event. Issues ranging from combating hybrid threats to digital public communication, new technologies to artificial intelligence, humanitarian crises to international resilience building will be discussed in detail.

Cooperation for the global fight against fake news and Ankara's role in combatting disinformation will also be among the topics for panel discussions.

