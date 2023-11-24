Stores stepped up discounts and other enticements on Black Friday to entice shoppers holding out for the best deals. But retailers worry those may not be enough.

Consumers are coming under pressure as their savings dwindle and their credit card debt grows. And although they have gotten some relief from easing inflation, many goods and services like meat and rent are still far higher than they were just three years ago.

Yvonne Carey, 72, was among the first shoppers at Macy's Herald Square store in Manhattan where she snapped up discounted Michael Kors slippers and a pair of Ugg boots for herself. But Carey said she plans to stick to the same budget as last year, about $1,000, as she shops for gifts for her six grandchildren and her husband.

“The prices are crazy on everything food, clothes,” Carey said.

Related China's Singles Day sales festival ends with e-commerce growth

Many retailers ordered fewer goods for this holiday season and pushed holiday sales earlier in October than last year to help shoppers spread out their spending. The early shopping trend accelerated during the pandemic when clogs in the supply network in 2021 made people buy early for fear of not getting what they wanted.

But this year, retailers said more shoppers are focusing on deals and waiting until the last minute.

At Macy’s Herald Square store, shoppers began streaming in soon after the doors opened at 6 am, finding discounts of between 40 percent and 50 percent on almost all boots and shoes. Diamond jewellery was discounted by 60 percent. Many handbags had 50 percent price cuts.

Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette told The Associated Press news agency that the crowds at Herald Square and other locations were bigger than last year, though he declined to give figures.

Facing competition from travel and restaurants, Macy's stepped up experiential shopping this season. Herald Square, the Disney Princess shop has augmented reality allowing customers to virtually step into one of the princess dresses.

“The customer is under pressure. You see it with what is going on in luxury. That is a recent development," Gennette said, adding that shoppers across all income levels are ”more discerning about how they are spending their budget.”

Best Buy said it’s pushing more items at opening price points, while Kohl’s has simplified its deals, promoting items under a certain price point like $25 at its stores.