In March 2010, during his first stint as Brazil's top elected official, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva toured Israel and Palestine in what was then described as a historic visit.

At the Israeli Parliament, Brazil's leader had underscored how Israeli settlements, illegal under international law, were damaging the peace process. In his speech, while calling for the establishment of a Palestinian state, he pushed for "negotiations and to overcome mistrust."

Lula met with the Palestinian National Authority's President (PNA) Mahmoud Abbas and then-Prime Minister Salam Fayyad, famously saying, "I dream of an independent and free Palestine living in peace in the Middle East." He also laid a wreath on the tomb of the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat. Lula later signed five bilateral agreements with the Palestinian government, covering agriculture, education, sports, health and tourism sectors.

Fast forward to October 2023. Shortly after the latest conflagration broke out between Hamas and Israel, Lula had called for an immediate ceasefire and insisted that "innocent people of Gaza must not pay the price for the insanity of those who want war".

Between then and now, Lula has stood by the Palestinian cause unwaveringly, an association analysts trace back to his time as a union leader and his political journey.

During the dictatorship, Lula was a union leader fighting for workers' rights in Sao Paulo and part of Brazil's push towards democratisation, says Sayid Marcos Tenorio, vice president of the Brazil-Palestine Institute (IBRASPAL) and author of 'Palestine: the myth of the promised land to the land of resistance.

In 1980, when Lula founded the Workers' Party (PT), it was something that was not only inspired by democratic socialism but sought to combat oppressive regimes, says political analyst Marina Pontes. With anti-colonial and anti-imperialist tenets, she describes Lula's approach towards Palestine as "a gesture of solidarity".

"From the 1980s, the party maintained formal relations with the PLO (Palestine Liberation Organization), and Lula developed a personal relationship with Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, meeting him as early as 1991," Pontes tells TRT World.

"One of the most urgent struggles"

Over the decades, Lula's embrace of the Palestinian cause was considered "one of the most urgent struggles" in the Global South, explains Guilherme Casaroes, professor at the Sao Paulo Business School of the Getulio Vargas Foundation.

It led to the deepening of ties between the PT and the PLO. In Latin America, he says, the PT and left-wing parties typically regard the Israel-Palestine question as a fight between the oppressed and oppressor.

"That strikes a chord with Latin American countries, who have been victims of European colonialism and American imperialism. But it is also important to mention that Brazil supported the Palestinian cause even during the long military dictatorship (1964-1985) and has consistently supported a two-state solution, a position that Lula also pushed forward as he became president in 2003," Casaroes tells TRT World.

After assuming office for the first time, Lula pushed to transform Brazil into an emerging power. Casaroes says the process resulted in greater engagement with the Middle East. Over his eight years in office, Lula's government offered to mediate in the Iranian nuclear crisis and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

During his time in office, Lula also questioned US hegemony and its influence on international institutions. "Palestine came to symbolise the inertia of organisations whose raison d'être was to deal with such conflict resolutions," Pontes says.

In what experts refer to as "equidistance" in conflicts, Lula's engagement was not different from Brazil's "even-handed" approach to past disputes, says Casaroes, but it was "more engaged and proactive".

However, Casaroes says Brazil's regional protagonism and diplomatic approach to Palestine was different compared to other left-wing governments in the region, like Venezuela and Bolivia, who were "more critical of Israel".

Historically, Brazil's diplomatic efforts for 50 years have sought a two-state solution that guarantees rapprochement and respect, says Andre Luiz Reis da Silva, Associate Professor of International Relations at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul.

Recognition of Palestine

"In (December) 2010, the Lula Government announced the recognition of the Palestinian State with the borders fixed on June 4, 1967, before the Six Day War," da Silva tells TRT World.

It coincided with a series of events that made the approach "more official and not just symbolic," says Pontes. They included donating land in Brasilia for the construction of the Palestinian embassy, appointing a Special Envoy, opening a Representative Office in Ramallah, three official visits - two by Brazil to the Middle East and one by PNA President Abbas to Brazil and the formation of the Summit of South American-Arab Countries Summit. Brazil also participated in the Conferences of Annapolis (2007), Paris (2008), and Sharm el Sheikh (2009) and made two donations of medical supplies and food.