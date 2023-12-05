English singer-songwriter Roger Waters has accused influential Israeli lobbies of unsuccessfully trying to scuttle his tour of Latin America for his vocal support for Palestinians in the latest conflagration with Israel that has sparked a humanitarian crisis in besieged Gaza.

In an exclusive interview with TRT World in Chile's capital, Santiago, the co-founder of the iconic music group Pink Floyd, spoke extensively about the smear campaign by the Israeli lobbies, which targeted him for speaking out against Israel's brutality against Palestinians.

Waters is among a growing number of celebrities who are speaking out against the largescale human rights violations by Israel and its "collective punishment" of Gaza residents in response to the Hamas attacks on October 7.

"…You can't possibly put yourself in that position, in their position. Those mothers and fathers, those children, those 2.3 million, well a bit less now, people living in Gaza being bombarded by F-16s day and night, week after week after week," he says.

"One cannot even begin to imagine what it must be like and that it's (the Israeli assault) being cheered on by the most powerful empire in the world is disgusting beyond all belief."

The 80-year-old Brit says that during the Argentine tour – titled 'This Is Not a Drill — the Israeli lobbies had managed to "co-opt all the hotels in Buenos Aires and Montevideo and organised this extraordinary boycott based on malicious lies".

"My heart and my brain are so full of all the political as well as humanitarian machinations of the Gaza question, on the Palestine question right now that I find it difficult to escape from it and all the bull**** that I'm experiencing in South America with them trying to cancel my show," he adds.

The indiscriminate Israeli aggression has killed over 15,000 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and 4,000 women. The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200 since October 7.

"They just tried to cancel my show…here in Santiago, in Chile, where I know I'm enormously popular, not just because the shows are sold out," Waters adds.

During his time in the region, Waters reportedly had to stay in Brazil's financial capital, Sao Paulo, according to the local daily, Pagina/12, after being told there was no room available in Argentina.

Waters has insisted that the fierce criticism is due to his defence of Palestinian rights amid the recent onslaught on Gaza.