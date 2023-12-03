One person was killed and two others injured in an attack near Eiffel Tower in the French capital, according to local media reports.

According to the report, the assailant is a 25-year-old French man who had also served a prison sentence for planning an attack.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on X: "We will cede nothing in the face of terrorism".

French Parliament Speaker Yael Braun-Pivet said "Once again, terrorism has struck on our soil".

Offering support to the victims and their families, he urged everyone to unite "to fight against those who attack our values."