According to the local media report, the assailant is a 25-year-old French man who had also served a prison sentence for planning an attack.
German tourist killed, two injured in knife attack near Paris' Eiffel Tower
A German tourist is killed, while two other are injured in the attack. / Photo: Reuters
December 3, 2023

One person was killed and two others injured in an attack near Eiffel Tower in the French capital, according to local media reports.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on X: "We will cede nothing in the face of terrorism".

French Parliament Speaker Yael Braun-Pivet said "Once again, terrorism has struck on our soil".

Offering support to the victims and their families, he urged everyone to unite "to fight against those who attack our values."

French far-right politician Jordan Bardella, who heads the National Rally, criticized the government, saying how a man who was already convicted of having planned an attack, was able to walk freely.

Former French President Francois Hollande expressed solidarity with the victims of what he described "terror attack," calling for staying united.

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the last night's attack is "shocking news."

"Hate and terror have no place in Europe," she wrote on X.

