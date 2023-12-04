Bill Gates' advanced nuclear reactor company TerraPower LLC and the United Arab Emirates’ state-owned nuclear company ENEC said they have agreed to study the potential development of advanced reactors in the UAE and abroad.

“For the UAE, we're looking for a future for the clean electrons and molecules that will be brought to reality by advanced reactors,” said Mohamed Al Hammadi, CEO of ENEC, during the signing ceremony on Monday.

"Bringing advanced nuclear technologies to market is critical to meeting global decarbonisation targets," said TerraPower President and CEO Chris Levesque.

The memorandum of understanding comes amid a push by the UAE to expand its nuclear energy capacity and a pledge by over 20 nations at the COP28 climate conference in Dubai to triple nuclear deployment this decade to fight the climate crisis.

TerraPower and UAE advance nuclear innovation