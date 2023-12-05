Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has met Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, chairperson of Education Above All Foundation, in Qatar to discuss action plans after the "One Heart for Palestine" summit.

Accompanying President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the 9th Meeting of the Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee and the 44th Gulf Cooperation Council Summit in Doha, Emine Erdogan was welcomed at the Qatar Foundation by Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani on Tuesday, the deputy chair of the Qatar Foundation and the sister of Qatar's emir.

Emine Erdogan met Sheikha Moza bint Nasser at the Qatar Foundation for a meeting to discuss the recent situation of Israel's Gaza massacre, potential actions for a ceasefire and lasting peace, and steps for delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The two first ladies evaluated the outcomes of the Leaders' Spouses Summit for Palestine and jointly issued a global call for peace.

Emine Erdogan also reviewed the action plans of the Initiative Movement that followed the "One Heart for Palestine" summit, which she had hosted at the Presidential Dolmabahce Office in Istanbul on November 15.

"In the context of the 'One Heart for Palestine' initiative, we are united in walking together until the end of Israeli oppression and the establishment of lasting peace in the region. In this regard, we exchanged views on future meetings where we will join our voices for the innocent Palestinians alongside the spouses of leaders from various parts of the world," she stated.

"We will continue our determination to stand united to rebuild the devastated Gaza today. As humanity, we owe a future to Palestinian children. I thank Sheikha Moza bint Nasser for her support and sincere hospitality," the first lady also said on X.

'One Heart for Palestine'