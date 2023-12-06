Police in Nepal have detained 10 people they say charged unemployed youths huge amounts of money for travel visas, then sent them for illegal recruitment into the Russian army, an official said.

Nepal asked Moscow this week not to recruit its citizens into the Russian army, and to send any Nepali soldier in its armed forces back to the Himalayan nation after six of its citizens serving in Russia's military were killed.

Kathmandu District Police chief Bhupendra Khatri said 10 people were in police custody after being detained over the past few days following tip-offs.

"We are discussing with the government lawyers about the case and will produce them to the court," Khatri told Reuters news agency on Wednesday. He did not say when they would appear in court.

Khatri said the detainees illegally charged each person up to $9,000 and sent them to Russia on "visit (tourist) visas", mainly through the UAE. They were then recruited into the Russian army.