US presidential hopefuls have locked horns for the fourth debate in the 2024 Republican primary, with the race narrowing to a head-to-head battle to be the main alternative to runaway frontrunner Donald Trump.

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis continued their effort on Wednesday to gain a sliver of the spotlight in the race at the University of Alabama, while Trump was absent.

Haley sought to build on a surge in her polling numbers to supplant Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as the most viable Trump understudy, six weeks ahead of the first nomination vote.

She hit out at DeSantis's faltering polling numbers and Trump's foreign policy record on Friday, telling Fox News she was proud of creating jobs and curbing crime as South Carolina governor in the 2010s.

"Our focus is on making America strong and proud. We're going to do it by getting our economy back on track. We're going to get our kids reading again," she said.

"We're going to make sure that crime comes down. We're going to close our borders once and for all, and we're going to let the world know America's back."

The former president — who is running to retake the White House despite facing 91 felony charges — maintains a historically large lead and has seen his polling go from strength to strength with each new indictment.

Related Biden: 'If Trump wasn't running, I'm not sure I'd be running'

Nikki’s upper hand in the undercard

Much of Haley's momentum has been credited to strong performances in the previous three debates, and she is riding high on a key endorsement from the powerful Koch family and $250,000 from LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, a major Democratic donor.