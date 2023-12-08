Israel is targeting not only women and children in Gaza but also journalists trying to work under difficult conditions, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

International organisations are responsible for the world’s inability to establish global peace and security and solve problems, Erdogan said in an address to the TRT World Forum 2023 in Istanbul on Friday.

"Global media cartels are trying to cover up the brutality in Gaza and legitimise the massacre of journalists under the pretext of Hamas," he added, referring to Israel’s attacks on Gaza since October 7, which have taken over 17,000 lives, most of them women and children.

"Every day a journalist is being killed, yet from institutions that for years have been preaching about press freedom all we hear is silence," he said.

Lauding Turkish media outlets for reporting on Gaza accurately, showing the world the real conditions there under a deadly siege, he said: "I would like to congratulate TRT, Anadolu, and our other media institutions that opened up a vital corridor from Gaza to the world.”

Over 70 journalists have been killed in Gaza, said Erdogan, adding: "Where is the world’s renowned press? Why don’t they publish headlines about the journalists killed?"

'West pours fuel on the fire'