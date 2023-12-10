Leaders and experts gathered Saturday for an "Empowering Humanity" panel which discussed collective action, health care challenges in Gaza and the importance of collaboration to address social crises and inequalities, at the seventh TRT World Forum in Istanbul.

Participants included Michael Spindelegger, director-general of the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD); Daniela Cicchella, temporary representative of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Türkiye; Chris Lockyear, secretary-general of Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF); Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh, a former member of the Scottish National Party (SNP), and Fatma Meric Yilmaz, the president of the Turkish Red Crescent, among others.

Yilmaz stressed the need for global cooperation in facing natural and humanitarian crises. She highlighted the worldwide effects of climate change and natural disasters like floods, noting that through collaboration with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), aid can be delivered to distant places.

Lockyear noted that health care is a fundamental societal need and highlighted challenges posed to MSF's work by Israel's indiscriminate attacks on Gaza. Lockyear, assessing the interplay of climate crisis and conflicts, emphasised the need for local and international organisations to enhance their relationships with health ministries in various countries.

Role of youth in fighting inequality

Cicchella emphasised the urgency of humanitarian efforts and said there are 46 ongoing emergencies in 23 countries.