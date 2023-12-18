WORLD
3 MIN READ
Egypt's Sisi secures third term as president with landslide victory
The National Election Authority announces a winning vote percentage of almost ninety percent in favour of the incumbent president Abdel Fattah el Sisi in an election in which he faced no serious challengers.
Egypt's Sisi secures third term as president with landslide victory
Voting in Egypt was held over three days on Dec. 10-12, , in which the election authority says reached 66.8 percent  voter turnout, above the 41 percent recorded at the last presidential election in 2018./ Photo: AFP
December 18, 2023

Abdel Fattah el Sisi has swept to a third, six-year term as Egypt's president, winning 89.6 percent of votes in an election in which he faced no serious challengers, the National Election Authority announced.

The election whose result was declared on Monday, took place as Egypt struggles with a slow-burning economic crisis and tries to manage the risk of spillover from the Israeli war in Gaza, which borders Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.

Some voters said the eruption of conflict in Gaza had encouraged them to vote for Sisi, who has long presented himself as a bulwark of stability in a volatile region - an argument that has also proved effective with Gulf and Western allies providing financial support to his government.

Voting in Egypt was held over three days on Dec. 10-12, with the state and tightly controlled domestic media pushing hard to boost turnout, which the election authority said had reached 66.8 percent - above the 41 percent recorded at the last presidential election in 2018.

The election featured three other candidates, none of them high profile. The most prominent potential challenger halted his run in October, saying officials and thugs had targeted his supporters - accusations dismissed by the National Election Authority.

Egypt's state media body has said the vote was a step towards political pluralism and authorities have denied violations of electoral rules.

RelatedFive things to know about Sisi's Egypt
Recommended

Amended constitution

Sisi, a former general, has overseen a sweeping crackdown on dissent across the political spectrum since leading the 2013 overthrow of Egypt's first democratically elected leader, Mohamed Mursi.

He was elected to the presidency in 2014, and re-elected in 2018, both times with 97 percent of the vote.

The constitution was amended in 2019, extending the presidential term to six years from four, and allowing Sisi to stand for a third term.

Some admire an infrastructure drive including a new capital built from scratch in the desert east of Cairo. Others see the city as a costly extravagance at a time when Egypt's debt has swollen and prices have soared.

RelatedWhat does Türkiye-Egypt rapprochement mean for the region?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking