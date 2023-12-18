Iran has said it suffered a cyberattack by Israel and the United States that disrupted fuel distribution across 60 percent of petrol stations.

"Some gas stations across the country suffered a cyber attack and the fuel distribution stopped," Oil Minister Javad Owji told state TV on Monday.

He later said 1,650 petrol stations were operational. The ministry supervises 3,800 petrol stations.

Owji blamed the attack on external powers, saying that since "the Zionist enemy (Israel) and the United States suffered blows on other fronts, they sought to create trouble."

Deputy Oil Minister Jalil Salari earlier said there were problems with the cards Iranians use to buy subsidised petrol.

Iran, a major oil producer, has among the cheapest petrol prices in the world, with a card that allows Iranians to buy up to 60 litres per month at a subsidised rate of around 3 US cents per litre.

Following the system failure, petrol stations "disconnected the online system" and fuel was being supplied offline, Salari said.

Monday's disruption caused long car queues outside some stations in Tehran while others were completely shuttered, according to an AFP correspondent.

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi called for an investigation and urged "immediate measures" to resolve the crisis.