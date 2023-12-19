Last week, Israeli soldiers shot dead three of their countrymen who were held hostage by Hamas in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

It is not their death but the manner of their killing that has sent global shockwaves and sparked anger in Israel against the trigger-happy ways of its military.

The three young men had taken off their shirts to show there were no hidden weapons, were waving a white flag and speaking in Hebrew to the soldiers – begging to be rescued.

The killings come amid increased scrutiny of the Israeli military following similar other incidents – killing their own soldiers in friendly fire during the Gaza offensive.

These incidents have also mounted pressure on the Netanyahu government – the most ultranationalist and radical in Israel's history – which has ignored global calls for a ceasefire in Gaza despite the staggering number of civilian deaths.

Experts and human rights experts, however, say that the cold-blooded killing of the three hostages is emblematic of the Israeli military's 'shoot-first-ask-later' philosophy, which it has been using for years to target Palestinian civilians in the occupied territories.

"Israeli forces have a track record of firing at unarmed people who pose no threat, even those waving white flags," says Omar Shakir, the Israel and Palestine Director at Human Rights Watch (HRW).

The killings "underscore the long-standing practice of Israeli forces of shooting first and asking later," Shakir tells TRT World.

Shakir has long investigated human rights abuses in Israel, the occupied West Bank and Gaza, authoring several comprehensive reports that outline how Tel Aviv continues to commit crimes against humanity and turning into an apartheid state.

In November 2019, Shakir left for Jordan after an Israeli government deportation order that demonstrated how Tel Aviv was suppressing any dissent and criticism toward the Zionist state.

Israeli impunity kills Israelis

The "tragic" incident has "shocked" the public, says Alon Liel, the former general director of the Israeli foreign ministry, creating a perfect storm across the country's political and military establishments.

Nahum Barnea, a well-known Israeli political analyst, believes that this incident is "a war crime" beyond being "tragic" because international law is clear on it. According to international law, killing any person - civilian or military personnel who want to surrender - is a war crime.

Ido Shamriz, brother of Alon Shamriz, one of the three killed Israelis, accused the army of murder.

"Those who abandoned you also murdered you after all that you did right," he said.

After the killings, hostage families and many Israelis urged their government to restart negotiations with Hamas for the release of the rest of the hostages. Despite the 70-day-long campaign against Hamas, the Israeli military has not been able to release any hostages.