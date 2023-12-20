WORLD
'Don't threaten me': Bickering reported within Israeli war cabinet
Israeli army chief shouted at national security minister during a heated cabinet debate took place over incident where Israeli soldiers chanted Jewish prayers at a mosque.
Ben-Gvir, a hardliner, was convicted in 2007 of racist incitement against Arabs and backing a group known in Israel as a terrorist organization. . Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
December 20, 2023

Israeli media has reported on friction inside the government, with Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi shouting at far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir: "Don’t threaten me."

The incident took place during a weekly cabinet meeting on Monday, Israeli Channel 12 reported.

During the meeting, "the issue arose of soldiers taking control of a loudspeaker system in a mosque in Jenin a few days ago," the channel reported on Tuesday.

The channel quoted Ben-Gvir as saying: "How is this possible? You've turned a minor incident into a major one, making headlines that harm the soldiers."

Eliezer Toledano, the southern regional commander in the Israeli army, responded: "This is solely our responsibility and authority only." Ben-Gvir reportedly shot back: "Yes, yes, we've already heard about your authority and responsibility."

During the meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu then intervened, saying: "Enough, we've got the answer."

But after Netanyahu left the room, the debate flared up again. Ben-Gvir remarked: "Woe to you if they (the soldiers) are dismissed." Army chief Halevi reportedly then shouted: "Don’t threaten me. I will decide what values guide the Israeli army."

Ben-Gvir replied, according to the channel: "I’m not threatening you; as a government member, I will criticise this move.”

Then Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton told Ben-Gvir: "Stop criticising them all the time." He reportedly responded: "I'm permitted to criticise when soldiers are in harm's way; it's my duty."

Halevi then reportedly said: "I’m the army commander, and I will determine the ethical and professional standards for the soldiers."

Defence minister defends army chief

Following the heated incident, on Tuesday Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on X: "The state of Israel and the Israeli army have gained a brave and ethical chief of General Staff with experience during a difficult and complex war."

He added: "The Israeli army will continue to act decisively, in accordance with the value compass grounded in Israeli traditions, law, and the spirit of the Israeli army.”

Apparently referring to Ben-Gvir, he continued: “I will continue to support the Israeli army and the chief of General Staff against irresponsible politicians who try to score political points at the expense of leaders who bear the brunt of the war.”

In response, Ben-Gvir posted on X: "Yoav, we also have brave and daring soldiers who sacrifice everything to make unequivocal decisions in war.”

He continued: "If we learned anything from the attack on Oct. 7, it is that passing objective criticism to the high command is allowed, desirable, and necessary, especially when it concerns outstanding soldiers."

International outrage

Five days ago, videos surfaced showing soldiers doing Jewish prayers inside a mosque in Jenin, located in the occupied West Bank, drawing international outrage.

Following the incident, the Israeli army announced the removal of two soldiers from active duty, saying disciplinary action is being taken.

Ben-Gvir, however, criticised the decision as "disgraceful."

Ben-Gvir, a hardliner, was convicted in 2007 of racist incitement against Arabs and backing a group known in Israel as a terrorist organization.

When Ben-Gvir was appointed to the post in November 2022, analysts voiced concerns that his portfolio would mean expanded civilian control over military matters, and specifically under the control of a hardliner.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
