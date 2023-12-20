Israeli media has reported on friction inside the government, with Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi shouting at far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir: "Don’t threaten me."

The incident took place during a weekly cabinet meeting on Monday, Israeli Channel 12 reported.

During the meeting, "the issue arose of soldiers taking control of a loudspeaker system in a mosque in Jenin a few days ago," the channel reported on Tuesday.

The channel quoted Ben-Gvir as saying: "How is this possible? You've turned a minor incident into a major one, making headlines that harm the soldiers."

Eliezer Toledano, the southern regional commander in the Israeli army, responded: "This is solely our responsibility and authority only." Ben-Gvir reportedly shot back: "Yes, yes, we've already heard about your authority and responsibility."

During the meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu then intervened, saying: "Enough, we've got the answer."

But after Netanyahu left the room, the debate flared up again. Ben-Gvir remarked: "Woe to you if they (the soldiers) are dismissed." Army chief Halevi reportedly then shouted: "Don’t threaten me. I will decide what values guide the Israeli army."

Ben-Gvir replied, according to the channel: "I’m not threatening you; as a government member, I will criticise this move.”

Then Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton told Ben-Gvir: "Stop criticising them all the time." He reportedly responded: "I'm permitted to criticise when soldiers are in harm's way; it's my duty."

Halevi then reportedly said: "I’m the army commander, and I will determine the ethical and professional standards for the soldiers."

Defence minister defends army chief

Following the heated incident, on Tuesday Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on X: "The state of Israel and the Israeli army have gained a brave and ethical chief of General Staff with experience during a difficult and complex war."