The Democratic Republic of Congo's [DRC] election authorities have said that voting would continue the following day in areas where voters could not cast ballots, after a general election marked by severe logistical problems and delays.

There had long been fears that the four concurrent polls on Wednesday — to elect a president, national and regional lawmakers, as well as local councillors — would turn chaotic in the impoverished but mineral-rich central African nation.

Hours after voting was meant to have started, election officials were still transporting voting materials to polling stations. Some polling stations remained closed all day.

"The bureaus that did not open at all will do so on Thursday," the electoral commission's head, Denis Kadima, declared on state television channel in the evening.

He did not say how many polling booths had been affected.

President Felix Tshisekedi, 60, is running for a second term in office, against a backdrop of years of economic growth but soaring inflation and conflict in eastern DRC where some 120 rebels groups including powerful M23 hold sway.

DRC's opposition candidates

AFP reporters saw a wide range of situations at voting stations by Wednesday evening.

In the eastern city of Goma, one polling station had shut. In the southeastern city of Lubumbashi, a vote count was underway under the light of mobile phones. And in the cities of Bukavu and Tshikapa, ballots were still being cast after nightfalll.

Some would-be voters in the capital Kinshasa were preparing to give up.

"I can't anymore," said Mama Maguy, at 7 pm local time [1800 GMT], sitting on the floor in a polling station. "I don't have the strength to get pushed around in the waiting line."

Staging elections in the DRC, which is roughly the size of western Europe and has very few roads, poses a daunting logistical challenge.

But there was little sympathy from leading opposition politicians.

"It's total chaos," said presidential candidate and former oil executive Martin Fayulu, 67. "There's no organisation."

Two other leading opposition candidates — gynaecologist Denis Mukwege, 68, the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, and 58-year-old business magnate and ex-provincial governor Moise Katumbi — also complained of irregularities.

Late voting

In the afternoon, an influential election observer mission by a union of Congolese Catholic and Protestant churches indicated the scale of the problems.

Nearly a third of polling booths in the country had not opened, the observers said, and about 45 percent of voting machines suffered technical problems.

The government declared a bank holiday for Wednesday, and as in previous elections, has closed the borders and suspended domestic flights.