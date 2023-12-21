Hanady Halawani has been jailed so many times that the Palestinian activist has lost count. She has been imprisoned for such long durations that she has achieved a Zen-like indifference to her fate.

But even for this 44-year-old battle-hardened activist, the 12 hours she spent at the Al Moscobiyeh prison in occupied East Jerusalem seemed like a never-ending wait for freedom.

Israeli troops barged into her home in occupied East Jerusalem on October 9 and detained the mother of four– two days after Hamas fighters launched an unprecedented cross-border operation against Israel.

After spending 53 days behind bars, she was selected for release along with 14 other Palestinian women during the sixth phase of a tense hostage swap deal between Israel and Hamas, which took place during the weeklong ceasefire in Gaza in the last week of November.

On November 28, Halawani was transferred from Damon Prison in Haifa to Al Moscobiyeh for her release. She waited, overwhelmed by uncertainty, expectation and exhaustion — it would take another 12 hours for her to walk free.

In an exclusive interview with TRT World, Halawani revealed details of her incarceration, the brutality of Israeli soldiers and prison officers and how she became a mere number among hundreds of Palestinian detainees — prisoner no. 39.

Though this is her story, it is also the story of every Palestinian woman arrested by Israel over the years. The story of the unyielding, defiant Palestinian women fighting for freedom and justice in the occupied territories of Gaza and the West Bank.

Israeli brutality

Since October 7, Israel has bombed Gaza indiscriminately and launched a brutal ground offensive that has left more than 20,000 people dead, most of them children and women.

The Israeli attacks on Gaza have reduced the besieged Palestinian enclave into a dystopian wasteland strewn with concrete rubble and twisted metal – with residential premises, hospitals, educational institutions and mosques levelled to the ground.

The Netanyahu government has rejected growing international calls to halt the operations and even refused to negotiate with Hamas for the release of the remaining Israelis and foreigners held hostage by the resistance group.

At the same time, Palestinians in the occupied West Bank have seen a sharp rise in the number of attacks by illegal settlers and arbitrary arrests by Israeli troops.

While the release of 240 Palestinian prisoners, all women and children, has stirred bittersweet emotions among the crushed families across the occupied West Bank, it also shone a light on the never-ending plight of Palestinians, grappling with mass detentions under the Israeli justice system that tries them in military courts.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Society, a staggering 7,200 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons - among them are 250 children aged 17 and below. Data also reveal that at least four in 10 Palestinian men spend some period of their lives behind bars.

For Halawani, the ongoing conflict has seen Israeli brutality at new levels.

"(The arrest) this time was different from before because it was in a state of war, and the arrest did not adhere to the law from the first moment," Halawani says. When Israeli forces stormed Halawani's house in occupied East Jerusalem, she was with her two children, her daughter Alaa, who had given birth just 12 days ago, and her 15-year-old son Hamza.

As a member of the mourabitoun of Al Aqsa Mosque, a group of Palestinian women dedicated to safeguarding the sacred premises from settler and soldier violence, Halawani has seen Israeli atrocities countless times.

"(But) the search resembled more of vandalism than a lawful procedure, involving breaking and destroying everything in the house," she says.

"I was not allowed to wear my hijab, neither was my daughter. They spat on my face and cursed the Prophet Muhammad. They assaulted my daughter, targeting the site of her caesarean section. Her days-old infant was subjected to a thorough inspection. My son was also beaten."

Halawani was shifted to the Al Qashla Investigation Centre in Jerusalem, where she was charged with incitement —specifically for 'publishing inflammatory content' on Facebook.

Halawani says she was strip-searched by a female Israeli soldier who forcibly removed her hijab and refused to return it. "My hair was exposed in front of the occupation police and officers to humiliate me and insult my religious sensitivity."

"Male officers used electric batons to beat, choke, and kick me. They even threatened me with rape."

Prison horror

After a traumatic first day at the interrogation centre and two subsequent days of relentless questioning in a cramped room at another prison, Halawani was shifted once again, this time to Damon jail, where she was slated to remain for a year and a day in detention, pending court ruling.

"When I arrived," she recalls, "the number of female prisoners at Damon stood at 38. I was designated prisoner No. 39."

However, a few days before her release, the number surged to 93 – signalling a dramatic rise in Israeli military crackdown on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, resulting in a wave of mass arrests and detentions.

Since October 7, more than 3,200 Palestinians have been arrested, according to the UN Human Rights Office in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, adding to the 5,200 already held.

Besides, a record-high number of 2,873 Palestinians are in administrative detention, held indefinitely behind bars without facing trial or charges, as reported by the Palestinian Prisoners' Club, an advocacy group citing Israeli Prison Service data.

Damon prison, originally constructed to accommodate 51 prisoners, became an excruciating example of this grim reality. Halawani describes the condition of her cell that had to house 11 women, yet furnished with only six mattresses and very light blankets. This scarcity forced five of them to sleep on the floor.

"But the choice of who among us would sleep on the floor was not easy," Halawani explains, noting the presence of pregnant and elderly women, some in their 60s.