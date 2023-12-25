WORLD
Gunfire at a Colorado mall on Christmas Eve kills 1, injure 3
One man was dead at the scene with a gunshot wound, and two more, each of whom had been shot at least once, were taken to hospitals in serious condition, according to the police.
A fight broke out between two groups of people in the afternoon at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs. / Photo: Reuters Archive
December 25, 2023

A man was fatally shot and three people were hurt as gunfire rang out at a shopping centre in Colorado on Christmas Eve, police has said.

A fight broke out between two groups of people in the afternoon at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs and officers received a report of gunshots and responded, the Colorado Springs Police Department said in a series of posts on the social media platform X.

One man was dead at the scene with a gunshot wound, and two more, each of whom had been shot at least once, were taken to hospitals in serious condition, police said.

A woman also was taken to a hospital with what were said to be minor injuries.

Police said they detained “multiple people” and were “working to determine their involvement.”

The mall was cleared and closed, police said, and there was no known continuing threat to the community.

Colorado Springs is about 114 kilometres south of Denver.

SOURCE:AP
