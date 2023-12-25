TÜRKİYE
Türkiye defiant against terror threats from northern Iraq, Syria: Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declares, "We will neither allow terror barons in Qandil and Syria, nor those who hold the reins of these traitors, to stop us from our path."
Türkiye's Erdogan delivered a speech at Sabiha Gokcen International Airport's second runway opening ceremony in Istanbul. / Photo: AA
December 25, 2023

Türkiye will not allow terror barons in northern Iraq and Syria to stop the country from its path, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the opening ceremony of the second runway of Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen International Airport on Monday, the Turkish president said his country's fight against terrorism will continue.

"We will absolutely not allow any harm to the brotherhood of 85 million," Erdogan vowed.

"The old Türkiye, where politics was shaped by terrorism, is now a thing of the past," he said.

"We know your ambitions, we know exactly who you are... As long as our lives permit and with the unwavering support of our esteemed nation, we will continue to fight with you."

Since the PKK terrorist attacks last week, which killed 12 soldiers, Turkish air strikes have destroyed dozens of terror targets in northern Iraq and Syria, neutralising many terrorists.

Following the terrorists’ attack in northern Iraq, Türkiye reaffirmed its determination to fight and eliminate terrorism at its source.

PKK terrorists often hide in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. It also has a Syrian branch, known as the YPG.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror group’s hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:AA
