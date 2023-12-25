Türkiye will not allow terror barons in northern Iraq and Syria to stop the country from its path, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the opening ceremony of the second runway of Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen International Airport on Monday, the Turkish president said his country's fight against terrorism will continue.

"We will absolutely not allow any harm to the brotherhood of 85 million," Erdogan vowed.

"The old Türkiye, where politics was shaped by terrorism, is now a thing of the past," he said.

"We know your ambitions, we know exactly who you are... As long as our lives permit and with the unwavering support of our esteemed nation, we will continue to fight with you."