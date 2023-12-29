A British warship has arrived off the coast of Guyana, further fueling tensions over a territorial dispute with Venezuela, which has launched a major military exercise in response to what it termed an "unacceptable" threat from a "rotten, ex-empire."

Britain said on Friday the Venezuelan military exercises were "unjustified and should cease."

London said it diverted the patrol vessel HMS Trent to Guyana "as part of a series of engagements in the region during her Atlantic patrol task deployment."

A Guyana Foreign Ministry source, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the "uneventful" arrival of the warship in its waters on Friday.

Brazil, which borders both countries and whose President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has emerged as a peace broker of sorts, on Friday called for "restraint and a return to dialogue."

Expressing "concern," the Brazilian government said in a statement it "believes military demonstrations of support to either party should be avoided."

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday ordered over 5,600 troops to join a "defensive" exercise near the Guyana border in response to Britain sending a warship to the area in a show of support to its former colony.

"The threat of the decadent, rotten, ex-empire of the United Kingdom is unacceptable."

Related Venezuela launches military drills after UK sends warship to Guyana

'Recklessness'

Rocio San Miguel, a Venezuelan military expert and normally a critic of the government, said Britain's military response was "recklessness that forces Venezuela to respond as it has done."