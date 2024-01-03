Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has ordered an inquiry into why 20-year-old Cabinet documents relating to Australia joining the United States-led Iraq invasion remain secret, saying that Australians have a right to know why their country went to war in 2003.

Albanese blamed on Wednesday the former conservative government of prime minister Scott Morrison for failing to follow the usual practice of handing over all documents to the archive three years before their due release date.

Retired public servant Dennis Richardson had been appointed to investigate over two weeks whether the documents had been withheld as part of a political cover-up, Albanese said.

A former conservative government's decision to send Australian combat troops to back US and British forces in the Iraq invasion was opposed by Albanese's centre-left Labor Party, then opposition, and triggered Australia's biggest street protests since the Vietnam War.

Albanese said the National Archives of Australia [NAA] should release the documents once they have been examined for any national security issues that could exempt them from rules mandating they be made public after 20 years.

"Let me make it very clear of what my government's position is: Australians have a right to know the basis upon which Australia went to war in Iraq," Albanese told reporters.

"If this doesn't occur, we'll look at whether the government needs to take further action to ensure that there’s transparency here," Albanese added.

The government department responsible for passing the documents to the archive blamed "administrative oversights" likely caused by pandemic disruption for them not reaching the archive in 2020.

The department said in a statement the archive now had the documents and would consult with security agencies before deciding whether they could be released.