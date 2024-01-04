CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Game over for 'unbeatable' Tetris: Teen becomes first human to defeat game
13-year-old gamer Willis Gibson has become the first human to ever beat the classic Nintendo game Tetris, achieving a score and reaching a level previously thought impossible, leaving both fans and developers in awe.
Game over for 'unbeatable' Tetris: Teen becomes first human to defeat game
Igra poput Tetrisa, mogla bi prekinuti proces konsolidacije sjećanja i ublažiti nametljiva sjećanja na traumu. / Photo: TRT World
January 4, 2024

A 13-year-old American is the first person to ever beat Tetris, forcing the more than three-decade-old classic Nintendo video game into a "kill screen."

Willis Gibson, who goes by the streamer name Blue Scuti, said "Please crash" as he arranged the puzzle pieces cascading down the screen and moments later got his wish when the game froze, leading him to repeatedly exclaim "Oh my God!" in a video uploaded to YouTube on Jan. 2.

Gibson broke world records for the overall score, level achieved and total number of lines, according to 404 Media.

"This is unbelievable," Vince Clemente, CEO of Classic Tetris World Championship, told Reuters.

"Developers didn't think anyone would ever make it that far and now the game has officially been beaten by a human being."

Previously, only an artificial intelligence computer program had beaten Tetris, Clemente said.

Recommended

'Hyper tapping'

Willis employs a "rolling" controller technique popularized in 2021 that allows a player to manipulate the directional pad, or D-pad, at least 20 times per second to move the blocks, far more than the previously popular "hyper tapping" method, 404 Media said.

Tetris, which was first released in 1984 and became a near-immediate worldwide sensation, challenges players to rotate and conjoin seven different falling block shapes.

Created by Alexey Pajitnov at the Moscow Academy of Science during the height of the Cold War, and developed as a business by gaming entrepreneur Henk Rogers, Tetris has shown remarkable staying power, spanning generations.

It is the best-selling video game of all time with 520 million copies sold, according to The Tetris Company.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Pig heads kept outside nine Paris mosques
1,300+ filmmakers, actors vow to refuse to work with Israeli film institutions
Gaza's Hind Rajab film at Venice targeted by hate campaign: director
Roblox to impose age controls this year following ban
After 14 years, Church of Saint Anna reopens in Syria’s Idlib
Poll finds 6 in 10 US Gen Z side with Hamas against Israel
Thousands protest Israeli genocidal war on Gaza near Venice Film Festival
Once a preserve of the rich, English is helping millions escape poverty in South Asia, new book says
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Netizens slam 'Jesus lover' Valentina Gomez for Quran sacrilege, noting it mentions Jesus 25 times
Israel accused of targeting clerics, churches to weaken Gaza’s social fabric
Ukraine has an axe to grind with Woody Allen
'Ecstasy' in Istanbul: Sami Yusuf inspires 25,000 with music and solidarity
Trump wonders how bad slavery was. History shows it was one of the worst crimes against humanity.
'Cool with Holocaust Museum' — Outrage as Trump slams US museums for focus on 'how bad slavery was'
Majority of Americans think alcohol bad for health as drinking hits record low
Why Shah Rukh Khan winning a top award opens old wounds and reveals India’s social fractures
By Quratulain Rehbar