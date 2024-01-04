It’s 2024 and we are living in a world dealing with the stark reality of an impending man-made famine.

Three months since Israel’s war on Gaza started, more than 22,000 Palestinians have died, with 7,000 people unaccounted for and 55,000 more wounded, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Those who have survived the bombings, repeated displacement and disease outbreaks must now contend what another impending disaster: famine.

Last month, a United Nations-backed body warned that famine could become a reality in Gaza, if food crisis levels of hunger continued.

"Increased nutritional vulnerability of children, pregnant and breastfeeding women and the elderly is a particular source of concern," the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) initiative report added.

More than 60 percent of Gaza residents had already needed food aid even before this latest war, with an average of 500 food aid trucks lorried in daily to meet their needs.

But in the past 90 days, increased restrictions on food supplies have left thousands living with severe hunger and starvation. World Health Organisation (WHO) Emergency Medical Teams entered northern Gaza on December 23 and reiterated “the risk of famine,” as aid workers described meeting people facing hunger.

Aid agencies declare a famine in an area where at least 20 percent of households face an extreme lack of food, at least 30 percent of children suffer from acute malnutrition, and two people out of every 10,000 die each day due to outright starvation or the interaction of malnutrition and disease.

"Israel has been depriving Gaza’s population of food and water, a policy spurred on or endorsed by high-ranking Israeli officials and reflecting an intent to starve civilians as a method of warfare," Omar Shakir, Israel and Palestine director at Human Rights Watch (HRW), said last month.

"World leaders should be speaking out against this abhorrent war crime, which has devastating effects on Gaza’s population," he added.

Intentionally creating food insecurity and using starvation as a weapon of war was declared a war crimeby the UN Security Council just six years ago, in 2018.

These people keep trying to define what we are living through, but nothing, nothing is being done to stop it! Tell me, what are they doing to stop it? - Rifat Farajallah, displaced Palestinian businessman

But governments and military groups the world over have been using starvation as warfare since the earliest conflicts.

In recent history, Union soldiers fighting in the US Civil War (1861 – 1865) under rules of engagement known as the Lieber Code, gave permission to use starvation tactics against Confederate soldiers. The tactic was used again during Germany’s siege of Leningrad (1941 – 1944) in the former Soviet Union.

It was most recently wielded in parts of South Sudan, where a civil war raged from 2013-2022. The UN declared a famine in 2017, which remains ongoing today.

"Whether what we’re living through is called a genocide, or a war crime, or whether we’re told about famine from these international agencies, they are all just empty words," Rifat Farajallah told TRT from his makeshift home by the beach in Khan Younis.

"These people keep trying to define what we are living through, but nothing, nothing is being done to stop it! Tell me, what are they doing to stop it?"

Since early October, Israeli attacks across Gaza have damaged local bakeries and food warehouses, with the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) confirming that up until this week, only one of their 25 bakeries was still up and running, baking enough bread to feed around 25,000 - 30,000 people a day.