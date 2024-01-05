Israel's war on Gaza entered a new phase when Saleh Arouri, one of Hamas's top leaders with close ties to the Iran-backed Hezbollah, was killed in a missile attack in Beirut, Lebanon, in the first week of 2024.

The killing came amid an all-out Israeli war on Gaza since October 7 in response to a cross-border assault by Hamas. The indiscriminate bombing and ground operations have killed nearly 23,000 people in Gaza, most of them women and children, and left the besieged enclave in complete ruins.

The assassination of Arouri could, however, open a new front in the war, with Hezbollah warning of an appropriate response.

While Tel Aviv has not claimed responsibility for the targeted killing, the assassination has all the hallmarks of previous Israel's plots against senior Hamas leaders.

The attack has raised global fears over the possible escalation of the Gaza war into a regional conflict across the Middle East. This could bring Israel and the Iran-led axis of resistance – which includes Hezbollah and Yemen's Houthis – into direct conflict.

Tel Aviv and Hezbollah have exchanged rocket attacks across the tense Israel-Lebanon border since Hamas's unprecedented October 7 cross-border operations. Israeli and Hezbollah leaderships have previously threatened each other not to escalate tensions.

The killing of Arouri in a Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut has prompted many experts to analyse the possible response by the Lebanese group.

"It does not seem to be possible that Hezbollah can declare an all-out war against Israel even after the Arouri killing," says Idris Okuducu, a Beirut-based political analyst. Hezbollah's most aggressive response to the Arouri killing might be amounting to only more rocket attacks against Israeli border areas, he tells TRT World.

Okuducu's analysis is based on increasing Israeli attacks on Hezbollah targets across the 120km border between Israel and Lebanon.

While Israel has pounded Hezbollah targets very aggressively in recent 45 days, the Iran-backed group, which lost 139 members to these attacks, has not responded to Tel Aviv in kind, according to Okuducu.

"All this may have led to an Israeli conclusion that Hezbollah's capacity might not be as high as it has been recounted by different media accounts," Okuducu says. As a result, Israel was confident that even though it killed an important Hamas figure like Arouri in Lebanon, Hezbollah would not respond in a very damaging way to Tel Aviv, says the analyst.

Other experts have a similar take to Okuducu.

“The dilemma for Hezbollah is how to respond by sending a deterrent message to Israel without dragging them into all-out war,” Randa Slim, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, a Washington DC-based think tank, was quoted as saying in a report.

Maha Yahya, an expert at the Carnegie Middle East Center, also expressed similar views.

"I don't think Hezbollah will be willing to drag Lebanon into a major conflict at this particular moment and time given the situation regionally," Yahya said.

However, after Tuesday's killing, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah warned that if Israel goes for a full-fledged war in Lebanon, his group will "fight without restraint, without rules, without limits and without restrictions" against Israel.

But he also added that "for now", the group is fighting alongside border areas "following meticulous calculations", signalling Hezbollah's cautious approach toward Israel and the Gaza war.

Too many fires