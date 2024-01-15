The popular global movement to boycott companies, brands and products linked with Israel has found widespread, voluntary support among the Turkish public, especially since the occupying country’s murderous campaign against the Palestinian people in Gaza, according to a recent consumer survey.

The findings of Istanbul-based Areda Survey’s comprehensive research initiative, involving 1,752 participants from across Türkiye — to gauge the participation of the Turkish people in the boycott of Israeli products — revealed that 60.3% people agreed with the call to boycott Israeli-related products.

This survey, conducted between November 28 and December 1, 2023, utilised the CAWI (Computer-Assisted Web Interviewing) technique, a quantitative research method that harnesses the power of online surveys. The results not only shed light on the prevalent sentiment within Türkiye, but also uncovered perceptions of participants regarding the attitudes of the US and Western Europe over human rights.

“As a research company, we take care to address whatever affects or may affect the Turkish public's agenda directly or indirectly. The data we collect is also very important in the sociological interpretation of societies and events. After Israel bombed the hospital in Palestine, we observed that the reactions of Turkish and the world public increased both on digital platforms and on the streets,” says Yusuf Akin, general manager of Areda Survey.

“We wanted to address this observation with our public opinion research. As a result of our research on Israel's occupation of Gaza, we saw that the Turkish people strongly support the Palestinian people,” he adds.

In the realm of human rights advocacy, 86.6% of respondents in the Areda Survey contended that America and Europe exert undue pressure on other States, reflecting a belief that geopolitical dynamics influence human rights discourse. Conversely, a distinct minority, comprising 13.4%, held the view that America and Europe exhibit sincerity and consistency in their approach to human rights matters.