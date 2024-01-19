Unlike the West which calls Hamas a terrorist organisation, China sees the group as a representative of the Palestinians’ struggle for independence.

China’s stance on the October 7 attack is also different from that of the Western states, which have failed to stop Israel’s decades-long occupation, illegal settlements, and constant provocations.

After the October 7 attack, China did not rush like many Western leaders to condemn Hamas. Instead, it urged “relevant parties to remain calm, exercise restraint, and immediately end hostilities,” showing its different approach towards the Palestine-Israel conflict.

The United States and its Western allies have done little to stop the continuing Israeli onslaught on Palestinians. But China alongside countries like Russia and Türkiye have urged an immediate ceasefire.

The US role in the Gaza war has been particularly notorious. It has continuously rejected ceasefire calls from China and other states, even vetoing UN resolutions to end the bloodshed in Gaza.

"It's extremely disappointing and regrettable that a UN Security Council draft resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza was vetoed," Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the UN, wrote on X last month.

China, which has long advocated a two-state solution, has also urged the UN Security Council to take immediate action to develop a “concrete” roadmap, leading to a "comprehensive, just and lasting" settlement between Israel and Palestine.

Beijing’s current approach towards the Palestinian conflict has evolved over the decades since the communist takeover in 1949. Let’s look closely at how China’s connections with the Palestinian resistance groups have unfolded over the decades.

From the 1940s to 1970s

Israel was established in 1948, one year before the end of the Chinese Civil War heralding the victory of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) under Mao Zedong against the Nationalist Party led by Chiang Kai-shek, who later moved to Taiwan and became its founding father.

Under the Nationalist rule, Beijing abstained from the 1947 UN vote that led to the creation of the Jewish state in Palestine but recognised it in 1949. However, Beijing’s relatively positive approach towards Israel dramatically changed with the CCP’s coming to power.

Mao saw Israel as part of the Western hegemony's Middle Eastern project, likening it to Taiwan, a West-backed political entity. “Imperialism is afraid of China and of the Arabs. Israel and Formosa [Taiwan] are bases of imperialism in Asia,” he famously told a Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) delegation in 1965.

The CCP under Mao provided strong backing to the Palestinian resistance groups from Fatah, a nationalist and social democratic movement, to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a communist party with Marxist-Leninist leanings, and the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP), another communist party with both Marxist-Leninist and Maoist leanings.

In 1965, China’s support for Palestinian resistance became official as the PLO under Fatah's leadership opened a diplomatic office in Beijing. Fatah leaders from Yasser Arafat to Salah Khalaf (Ebu Iyad) paid visits to Beijing to meet top officials of the CCP.

Prior to the disastrous Six-Day War of 1967, Arafat went to Peking twice in 1964 and 1966, wrote Salah Khalaf, one of Fatah’s co-founders and Arafat’s deputy, in his book Palestinien sans patrie [Palestinian without homeland], which is based on interviews with French journalist Eric Rouleau.

While the Six-Day War was disastrous for the Arab world, it also helped Fatah and other Palestinian resistance groups understand their own political reality and the importance of self-reliance. The PLO developed a strategy of forming direct connections with countries like China, according to Khalaf.

“Since 1968, many Palestinian fedayeen (fighters ready to sacrifice their lives) had begun receiving military training in China,” said Khalaf.

During a critical February trip in 1970, both Arafat and Khalaf met Zhou Enlai, the first premier of the People's Republic of China (PRC), who had served in this capacity for more than two decades until his death in 1976.

“Zhou’s questions to us not only revealed his deep love for the Palestinian people, but also demonstrated his deep knowledge of the (Palestinian) problem and its regional and international scope,” said Khalaf.

During the meeting, Zhou assured Fatah leaders of Chinese support, asking for their clear demands, according to Khalaf. “The next day as soon as we arrived at the Chinese defence ministry, we were told that all of our demands on both civilian and military issues were accepted by Beijing,” he said.

Between the late 1960s and mid-1970s, China provided nearly $5 million, which is equal to about $33 million in current terms, to Palestinian resistance groups. In 1974, the PLO’s office in Beijing was upgraded to an embassy, showing China’s increasing backing of the Palestinians.