Pakistan has recalled its ambassador to Tehran, a day after Iran launched air strikes on Pakistan that it claimed targeted bases for militants.

The Iranian envoy, who is visiting Iran, will not be allowed to come back, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson also said on Wednesday.

"This violation of Pakistan's sovereignty is completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences," Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Officials in Pakistan's Balochistan province said two children were killed and several others injured in strikes near the Iran border.

Iran's Mehr News Agency said the "missile and drone" attack targeted the Jaish al Adl group's headquarters in Pakistan, calling it "another decisive step taken by Iran in response to the aggression against the security of our country".

Tuesday's strike imperilled diplomatic relations between the two neighbours, but both sides appeared wary of provoking the other.

Iran and Pakistan have long regarded each other with suspicion over militant attacks.

The attack also threatened to further ignite violence in a Middle East unsettled by Israel's war in Gaza.

Pakistan denounced the strike, near the nations' shared border.

"Last night's unprovoked and blatant breach of Pakistan's sovereignty by Iran is a violation of international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations," ministry's spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement on Wednesday.

Formed in 2012, Jaish al Adl is blacklisted by Iran as a terrorist group and has carried out several attacks on Iranian soil in recent years.

'No limits to security'

The Iranian strikes add to multiple crises across the Middle East, with Israel's war on Gaza and pro-Palestinian Houthis in Yemen attacking commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

On Wednesday Iran's Defense minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said Tehran would set "no limits" to its security.

Mohammad Hosseini, deputy president for parliamentary affairs, said Pakistan had been warned "that they must prevent the entry into Iran of people who kill large numbers of people, it was natural to have the reaction of the Islamic republic".

China, close partners of Iran and Pakistan, urged restraint, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning saying both should "avoid actions that would lead to an escalation of tension".

Pakistan's official statement did not specify where the strike took place, but Pakistani media said it was near Panjgur in southwest Balochistan province, where the countries share a sparsely populated border of nearly 1,000 kilometres (620 miles).

Hours before the strike, Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar had met Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.