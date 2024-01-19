WORLD
Pakistan convenes emergency security meeting to review Iran standoff
Iran's actions prompt global criticism, necessitating a joint security review by Pakistan's leaders to address escalating tensions in the region.
The United Nations and United States have appealed for restraint, while China has offered to mediate between the two countries.  / Photo: Reuters
January 19, 2024

Pakistan's top civilian and military leaders will carry out a security review regarding the standoff with neighbouring Iran, the information minister has said, following Iran's strikes on the country and Pakistan's retaliation.

Pakistan's Thursday strikes on separatist militants inside Iran were a retaliatory attack two days after Tehran said it struck the bases of another group within Pakistani territory.

Iran's strikes have sparked global criticism against the country, perceived as destabilising the region.

Tehran also hit Iraq and Syria this week which led Baghdad to file a complaint with the United Nations Security Council.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will chair a meeting of the National Security Committee at which the review is to be done, with all the service chiefs in attendance.

It aims at a "broad national security review in the aftermath of the Iran-Pakistan incidents," the minister, Murtaza Solangi, said on Friday.

The tit-for-tat strikes are the highest-profile cross-border intrusions in recent years and have raised alarm about wider instability in the Middle East since Israel began its war on Gaza on October 7.

The United Nations and United States have appealed for restraint, while China has offered to mediate between the two countries.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
