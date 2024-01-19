Pakistan's top civilian and military leaders will carry out a security review regarding the standoff with neighbouring Iran, the information minister has said, following Iran's strikes on the country and Pakistan's retaliation.

Pakistan's Thursday strikes on separatist militants inside Iran were a retaliatory attack two days after Tehran said it struck the bases of another group within Pakistani territory.

Iran's strikes have sparked global criticism against the country, perceived as destabilising the region.

Tehran also hit Iraq and Syria this week which led Baghdad to file a complaint with the United Nations Security Council.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will chair a meeting of the National Security Committee at which the review is to be done, with all the service chiefs in attendance.