'Cycle of crackdown': The armed groups targeted by Pakistan and Iran
'Cycle of crackdown': The armed groups targeted by Pakistan and IranPakistan's recent missile strike on militant hideouts in Iran, in response to Tehran’s air raids in Balochistan, has escalated longstanding tensions between the two nations.
Miniature soldiers are seen in front of Iranian and Pakistani flags in this illustration taken on January 18, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
Shereena QaziShereena Qazi
January 19, 2024

This week, Iran and Pakistan conducted attacks on each other's territories along their 900 km-long border, both claiming to have targeted armed groups to safeguard respective national security.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran said it targeted an armed group in Panjgur town in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Tuesday. In response, Pakistan bombed hideouts of armed groups in Iran's Sistan-Baluchestan province on Thursday.

Iran’s attack, marking the first direct assault by Tehran on Pakistani soil, was carried out against the Jaish al Adl, which it accused of recent attacks on Iranian security forces near the border, branding it a terrorist organisation.

In response, Pakistan carried out multiple strikes inside Iran, targeting specific areas in the Saravan and Jalq regions. The operation, named 'Marg Bar Sarmachar,' aimed to combat Baloch separatists within Iran.

The strikes reportedly resulted in casualties, including women and children, escalating tensions between the two nations.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry condemned the Iranian strikes, leading to the expulsion of the Iranian ambassador in Islamabad and the recall of Pakistan's envoy from Tehran.

Which are the ‘terrorist’ groups targeted?

Targeted by Iran

Jaish al Adl is a Baloch militant group that emerged around 2012, primarily operating in the Sistan and Baluchestan province of Iran, Oral Toga, a researcher at the Ankara-based Center for Iranian Studies (IRAM), tells TRT World.

“This group formed as a successor to Jundallah, another militant group known for its opposition to the Iranian government,” he adds.

Jaish al Adl's activities are primarily centred around the Iran-Pakistan border region. The group claims to fight for the rights of Sunni Muslims in Iran and has been involved in numerous attacks against Iranian security forces and government installations, Toga explains.

Ansar al Furqan, another militant group operating in the region, emerged in 2013 after the merger of two groups, Hizbul Furqan and Harakat Ansar Iran. These groups shared similar anti-regime stances.

“Like Jaish al Adl, Ansar al Furqan conducts operations against the Iranian government, with a focus on Sistan and Baluchestan, a region that has a significant Sunni population and has been a hotspot for sectarian and separatist conflicts,” Toga says.

“Their activities include guerrilla attacks, bombings, and targeting Iranian security personnel.”

The Iranian government views both groups as terrorist organisations, reflecting the ethnic and sectarian tensions in the region.

The actions of these groups have resulted in numerous security incidents and clashes along the Iran-Pakistan border, adding to the intricate security dynamics in the area.

Targeted by Pakistan

Pakistan launched retaliatory strikes inside Iran's Sistan-Balochestan, specifically targeting separatist Baloch militant groups.

The primary groups targeted in these strikes were the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) is an ethnic separatist group that has been active since 2000.

It operates with the goal of establishing an independent state for the Baloch people in a region spanning parts of Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan, Toga explains.

“The BLA has been involved in numerous attacks inside Pakistan, targeting Pakistani security forces, infrastructure, and interests of other countries involved in the region,” he says.

The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), like the BLA, aims for Balochistan's independence from Pakistan.

It actively engages in terrorist activities against the Pakistani state, conducting attacks on military and civilian targets.

These groups are part of the wider Baloch nationalist movement, advocating increased autonomy or complete independence for the Balochistan region.

Genesis of Baloch insurgency

Baloch insurgent groups operating in Iran and Pakistan have a complex history intertwined with the geopolitical dynamics of the region, Toga explains.

The Baloch people, an ethnic group primarily found in the Balochistan region, which straddles the borders of Iran, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, have long sought greater political autonomy and rights.

“The roots of Baloch insurgency can be traced back to the early 20th century, particularly after the British partition of India and the creation of Pakistan in 1947,” Toga says.

The Iranian Baloch, primarily Sunni Muslims in a predominantly Shia Muslim country, have also faced religious and ethnic discrimination. Their grievances include underrepresentation in government, poverty, and lack of investment in the region, Toga says.

Insurgent groups in Iranian Balochistan have sought greater autonomy and have occasionally engaged in armed conflict with the Iranian government.

The animosity between these Baloch groups and the governments of Iran and Pakistan is rooted in these long-standing grievances. Both governments view the insurgencies as threats to national security and territorial integrity, often responding with military force.

“This has led to a cycle of insurgency and crackdown, contributing to instability in the region,” Toga says.

