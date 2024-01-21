The UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) approved a new six-year working programme in Istanbul with an "emphasis on adaptation to climate change" and conclusive synthesis report due by late 2029, it said in a statement.

The new programme was adopted by "more than 300 delegates from 120 governments" on Saturday after four days of debates and one night of additional negotiations, reflecting challenges in reaching a consensus.

It follows previous models of releasing several voluminous intermediary reports capped off with a final synthesis.

Global emissions, which have not yet peaked, must fall by 43 percent between 2019 and 2030 in order to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial emissions, a target set by the 2016 Paris Agreement, according to the IPCC.

Like the previous reporting cycle, three working groups have been set out to investigate the physical science basis of climate change; adaptation and vulnerabilities of humanity and ecosystems; and solutions to limit global warming.

Measuring adaptation efforts