The film world will soon learn who is in the running for this year's Oscars, with box office blockbusters "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" expected to top the nominations list.

The two vastly different films have been yoked together as "Barbenheimer" since their simultaneous release last summer, and now look set to go head-to-head for some of the biggest prizes at the 96th Academy Awards on March 10.

"Oppenheimer" — Christopher Nolan's masterly portrait of the father of the atomic bomb — is widely expected to feature heavily with nods for best picture, director, actor (Cillian Murphy) and supporting actor (Robert Downey Jr), amongst others.

Greta Gerwig's razor-sharp "Barbie" should also make the best picture list, while Margot Robbie appears to be in position to make the best actress slate.

The film should also get a mention for best adapted screenplay — a prize that usually goes to a script that started life as a book, rather than one that started life as a plastic doll — as well as in a suite of music and technical categories.

"Killers of the Flower Moon," Martin Scorsese's three-and-a-half-hour true crime opus on murders ripping through the oil-rich Osage community in early 20th century Oklahoma, should also fare well.

While audiences have been divided, critics have lapped up the artistry, so industry watchers expect the film to score nods for best picture and director, as well as in some technical categories.

Its three stars are also likely to get a mention — Lily Gladstone is a favourite for best actress, Robert De Niro is expected to earn a nomination for supporting actor and Leonardo DiCaprio is in the running for best actor.

Record year for women directors?