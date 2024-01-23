China’s central bank is ramping up its gold reserves. In fact, it’s spearheading the “record levels of central bank purchases” of gold worldwide.

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) purchased a total of 225 tons of the precious metal in 2023, lifting its gold reserves to 2,235 tons, according to the latest data released by the World Gold Council (WGC).

So why is the world’s second largest economy stocking up on something that does not bear any interest and is far more difficult to use in actual transactions than the highly liquid US dollar-denominated securities preferred by most nations?

“It is true that the PBoC’s gold holdings rose significantly in 2023. One possible reason could be the increased economic and financial uncertainty and geopolitical tension,” says Louis Kuijs, chief economist for Asia Pacific at S&P Global Ratings, while speaking to TRT World.

“It is in principle possible that China would especially like to reduce its reliance on dollar-denominated reserves, given the increase in tension with the United States,” he says.

China has been trying to replace the US dollar with the renminbi as the main international reserve currency for years. The issuer of a reserve currency enjoys distinct financial clout globally as it can ease or limit others’ access to liquidity. Greater demand from central banks around the world also means the reserve currency-issuer can easily finance its deficits without forcing austerity on its population.

The reserves conundrum

Most countries prefer to hold the largest part of their foreign exchange reserves in the US currency. That’s because it’s most liquid and backed by the US government. A stash of ready-to-use, as-good-as-cash securities means a country can ride out an economic downturn when its foreign exchange reserves are running low.

In contrast, low levels of foreign exchange reserves mean limited liquidity in an economic crisis. A lack of dollars results in a country’s inability to meet financial obligations like import payments, creating conditions for a painful economic contraction.

Against that backdrop, one might ask why a country would choose to hold reserves in gold when its storage, transportation, and transaction costs are so obviously higher than the dollar-based instruments?