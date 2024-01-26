WORLD
3 MIN READ
Global press body urges Israel to 'stop killing journalists in Gaza'
"Unprecedented attack on journalist safety and press freedom cannot be tolerated," says International Press Institute.
Global press body urges Israel to 'stop killing journalists in Gaza'
Al Jazeera journalist Wael al Dahdouh hugs his daughter and son as they attend the funeral of his son, Palestinian journalist Hamza al Dahdouh, who was killed in an Israeli strike in Rafah on January 7, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
January 26, 2024

Members of the International Press Institute (IPI) global executive board, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa, have urged Israel to cease the killing of journalists in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict.

In a joint statement on Thursday, the executive board, comprising leading editors, journalists and publishers from 20 countries worldwide, condemned the relentless targeting of journalists, emphasising the urgent need for Israel to abide by the rules of war and ensure the protection of civilians and media personnel.

"This unprecedented attack on journalist safety and press freedom cannot be tolerated," the statement reads.

"At least 80 journalists have now been killed in Gaza and southern Lebanon since October, marking the highest number of journalist casualties in a conflict zone since the founding of IPI in 1950."

The statement underscores the imperative for Israel to adhere to international laws governing armed conflict, which mandate the protection of journalists and civilians.

RelatedIsrael faces growing criticism over UN shelter strike that killed children

Investigation

Recommended

It calls for a transparent and credible investigation into all instances of journalist killings by Israeli forces, highlighting that targeting journalists constitutes a war crime.

"We are raising our collective voice to protest this unbearable loss of life and to demand an immediate end to the bombardment of journalists," it added.

Moreover, the IPI urged Israel to grant international journalists access to Gaza, allowing them to report freely and independently on the situation unfolding in the region.

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on Gaza since Hamas's October 7 attack. The Israeli response has killed nearly 26,000 Palestinians and injured 63,740 others. Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli war has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while more than half of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties