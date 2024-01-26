Members of the International Press Institute (IPI) global executive board, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa, have urged Israel to cease the killing of journalists in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict.

In a joint statement on Thursday, the executive board, comprising leading editors, journalists and publishers from 20 countries worldwide, condemned the relentless targeting of journalists, emphasising the urgent need for Israel to abide by the rules of war and ensure the protection of civilians and media personnel.

"This unprecedented attack on journalist safety and press freedom cannot be tolerated," the statement reads.

"At least 80 journalists have now been killed in Gaza and southern Lebanon since October, marking the highest number of journalist casualties in a conflict zone since the founding of IPI in 1950."

The statement underscores the imperative for Israel to adhere to international laws governing armed conflict, which mandate the protection of journalists and civilians.

