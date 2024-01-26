Marking the 32nd anniversary of its foundation, Türkiye’s state-run aid agency will continue to extend Ankara's helping hand to the world in 2024, the head of the state aid agency has said.

"The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) is an organisation that prioritises people and supports development projects in different parts of the world," Serkan Kayalar, TIKA’s president, told Anadolu Agency.

Kayalar said that the agency will continue to diversify activities in 2024, adding that TIKA is an organisation that reflects "Türkiye's global humanitarian stance with tangible development projects. We prioritise income-generating projects, especially in Africa and other regions. In the coming period, we will continue our activities in these areas."

"We will continue to share the expertise of our country's institutions, especially in developing human resource capacities, with our brotherly and friendly countries," he said

Kayalar also noted the ongoing efforts to open offices in different regions in the coming years.

35 projects and activities in 18 countries

He said that since 2023 that is the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye, they are carrying out projects and activities that carry this joy abroad, and in this regard, they have carried out 35 projects and activities in 18 countries.

"The world's mobilisation in the wake of the February 6 earthquakes is a testament to the work we did and to Türkiye's presence at their side in their difficult times. The fact that search and rescue teams from different countries came to Türkiye after the earthquakes is also a sign of this," Kayalar said.

He stressed that the agency's work is spread across a wide geography. The agency began extensive renovation work on The Potocari Old Battery Factory in Bosnia and Herzegovina in early 2023 to transform it into the Srebrenica Potocari Memorial Museum for the Victims of Genocide. The museum is of great importance as a way to ensure that the atrocities that took place are not forgotten.