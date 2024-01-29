WORLD
Putin formally registers for Russia presidential race
Putin has led Russia since the turn of the century, securing victory in four presidential elections and briefly serving as prime minister.
Putin has led Russia since the turn of the century. / Photo: AFP
January 29, 2024

Russia has officially recognised Vladimir Putin as a candidate for the presidential elections in March, a vote that he is all but certain to win.

The Central Election Commission said on Monday it had registered Putin, who nominated himself, as well as right-wing firebrand Leonid Slutsky as candidates for the vote.

The 71-year-old has led Russia since the turn of the century, winning four presidential ballots and briefly serving as prime minister.

The election will be held over a three-day period from March 15 to 17.

Following a constitutional reform in 2020, Putin could stay in power until at least 2036.

