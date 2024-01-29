Even the dead are not spared by Israel's war on Gaza, with bodies dug up by Israeli troops and hurried burials happening in hospitals and even a school.

In Gaza City's Al Tuffah district, shrouded corpses of Palestinians torn from their graves lay atop muddied earth.

Israel's military had bulldozed the site and exhumed bodies, according to an AFP agency photographer who visited it earlier this month.

The desecration is part of a pattern, which the religious affairs ministry in Gaza said has seen more than 2,000 graves damaged or destroyed by Israeli forces across the territory.

Israel's military did not immediately comment on the bulldozing.

Responding separately to allegations that soldiers have snatched bodies from graves, the military said in a statement to AFP that it acts "in the specific locations where information indicates that the bodies of hostages may be located".

'Violate the sanctity of the dead'

At a school packed with displaced people in the central Deir al Balah area, Saida Jaber recalled seeing footage on social media of Jabalia refugee camp's destroyed cemetery.

"I felt that my heart would stop," Jaber said, adding that her father, grandparents and other relatives were buried at the site in northern Gaza.

"I felt that their souls trembled. I can't imagine how anyone dares to dig up graves and violate the sanctity of the dead," Jaber said.

With no end to Israel's attacks on Gaza, many Palestinians have been unable to reach formal cemeteries and have instead turned to makeshift graveyards.

At a school-turned-shelter in the central Maghazi refugee camp, a woman touched the sandy earth where her daughter had been buried in the yard.

"My daughter died in my arms, we waited day and night and couldn't send her to the emergency room," said the woman, who did not give her name.

She said that rockets hit the school compound and ignited gas canisters, causing deadly explosions.