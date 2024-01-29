Palestinian mother Mazouza Hassan stood aghast at the potential threats to the work of the UN agency that handles most aid in Gaza after some Western states suspended funding to it over Israeli allegations that employees took part in an attack on Israel.

"We are thrown into tents and our children need to be vaccinated and pregnant women need to give birth. Where will these people go?" said Hassan, one of the 85 percent of Gaza residents made homeless by Israel's military assault in Gaza

Israel's war has plunged Gaza into a humanitarian catastrophe, leaving its shelled-out population at risk from famine and disease with the medical system in collapse, schools turned into shelters and much of the population living in tents.

For many of Gaza's 2.3 million Palestinians, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) was already critically important even before Israel's war on Gaza began on October 7.

UNRWA ran Gaza's schools, primary healthcare clinics and other social services. As the main conduit for aid in the tiny, crowded enclave it now stands to many Palestinians as a last barrier between them and total disaster.

An UNRWA spokesperson said the agency would not be able to continue such operations after February if funding were not resumed. More than 10 countries including major donor the United States have suspended funding.

"UNRWA is our future and our life from the beginning until today. Who will support us?" Hassan said, standing near her children in Rafah at the southern end of Gaza.

Emergency humanitarian work

At an UNRWA aid distribution point in Rafah, a city on the border with Egypt swollen by displaced people, men toted heavy sacks of flour as Palestinians stood in line for supplies.

Former UNRWA spokesperson Chris Gunness said the organisation had long faced funding problems as it worked to provide core services such as education.

However, it was UNRWA's emergency humanitarian work that he now feared for most.