The move to block funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestinian refugees is rooted in dangerous motives, including an attempt to forestall Palestinians’ right to return to their homes in occupied territories, analysts and activists say.

The United States, Britain, and Germany are among the rich countries that have suspended UNRWA funding after Israel alleged that some agency members in Gaza were linked to the Hamas attacks on October 7.

Israeli allegations involve twelve staff members out of 13,000 on UNRWA’s payroll in Gaza, making the decision to suspend funding for the crucial organisation appear like a collective punishment, experts say.

“The Western governments who have announced cutting the funding of UNRWA because of these allegations are complicit in the genocide,” Ines*, Executive Director of the Palestine Institute for Public Diplomacy (PIPD), told TRT World.

“UNRWA is now more needed than ever. So cutting the funds is very clearly part and parcel of contributing to the ongoing genocide of the people in Gaza and a clear plan to get rid of UNRWA in order to try and prevent the right of return of the Palestinian people.”

The UN officials have called on nations to reconsider the suspension of funding for the UNRWA, which is responsible for feeding and giving shelter to millions of Palestinians in refugee camps.

After the war broke out, the majority of Gaza's 2.3 million residents have increasingly depended on UNRWA's assistance. This includes approximately one million people seeking refuge in its facilities from Israeli bombardment.

Israel has in the past criticised UNRWA’s very existence, saying that it entrenches the status of Palestinians as refugees, encouraging their continued hopes of a right of return to the land from which they were driven out by Jewish settlers and Israeli military in 1948 and during subsequent wars.

In 2018, the administration of former US President Donald Trump, a staunch supporter of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, completely halted financial support for UNRWA, labeling the organisation "irredeemably flawed."

Now, as several Western governments suspend their funding, the agency faces a serious crisis, carrying significant implications for the 5.3 million Palestinian refugees who rely on it for everything from schools to hospitals.

The US is UNRWA’s largest donor and contributed around $340M in 2022, followed by Germany, which provided $162M in the same year.

Both countries have now paused funding amid the Israeli allegations that UNRWA’s staff was directly involved in the October 7 attacks.

This decision was taken after the agency said it launched a probe into 12 staff members who allegedly took part in the abductions and killings on the day. UNRWA sacked nine of those accused, two are missing and one is dead.

The pause in funding by the US and Germany has given credibility to the Israeli government’s argument of dismantling UNRWA’s humanitarian services, Ines said.

Successive Israeli governments have consistently criticised UNRWA's educational content alleging that it perpetuates anti-Israel views.