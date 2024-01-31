WORLD
In pictures: Gaza reburies 100 bodies stolen and returned by Israel
Palestinian officials say corpses returned by Israeli troops and finally laid to rest in southern city of Rafah involved "full bodies, half bodies and body parts."
Civilians watch as Gaza workers bury the snatched bodies of unidentified Palestinians whose date of death is not known after they were returned by Israel / Photo: AFP
January 31, 2024

Bodies of about 100 unidentified Palestinians have been finally laid to rest at a mass burial in besieged Gaza after Israel handed over the snatched bodies is troops had been holding in Israel.

Many onlookers covered their noses with masks as bodies were placed in graves in the southern city of Rafah before bulldozers piled sand on them.

Palestinian officials said the bodies included victims of the Israeli aggression and corpses that had been dug up as Israeli forces invaded deeper into Gaza. Health officials said the bodies included "full bodies, half bodies and body parts."

Authorities in Gaza accused Israel of harvesting the organs of the Palestinians they stole from Bani Suheila cemetery, east of Khan Younis around two weeks ago.

Here are some images from the mass burial site👇

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
