Delegations from mediators Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar, along with the United States, met in Cairo to discuss the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal, Egyptian media reported.

Al-Qahera News reported that the meeting on Tuesday included the Egyptian and Turkish intelligence chiefs alongside the prime minister of Qatar.

The delegates discussed working with the US "to ensure the successful implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement" between Israel and Hamas.

Türkiye’s intelligence chief, Ibrahim Kalin, met with senior Qatari and Egyptian officials in Cairo to discuss the latest developments in Gaza.



Kalin held talks with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Egypt's General Intelligence Service head Hassan Rashad.

Kalin reiterated that Türkiye would continue to stand with the Palestinian people with all its means.

Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar, and the US act as both mediators and guarantors for the Gaza deal, which came into effect on October 10 after two years of Israel’s genocide.

Their meeting in Cairo came two days after a senior Hamas delegation met with Egyptian spy chief Hassan Rashad to discuss the second phase of the truce.

That phase concerns establishing a transitional authority and deploying an international stabilisation force to Gaza.

Israeli violations

According to Al-Qahera News, the meeting addressed "overcoming obstacles and limiting violations to ensure the ceasefire holds.”

Under the ceasefire agreement, 600 trucks of aid were supposed to enter Gaza daily.