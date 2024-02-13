Sufaira Begum, 15, is among an estimated one million Rohingya Muslims who call the world's largest refugee camp in Bangladesh’s Cox's Bazar their home.

She was very young when she fled with her family from their ancestral land in Myanmar’s Rakhine state in 2017 following a violent ethnic cleansing that saw thousands of Rohingya butchered by rampaging gangs backed by the military.

Childhood memories are already hazy. “I only faintly remember our house, the area…since 2017, this camp is the only home I know,” Begum tells TRT World.

But memories of pain are still fresh in her mind.

Begum, then just seven, saw Myanmar soldiers kill five Rohingya from her village in front of her. This is a memory she wishes to forget.

What she wants to forever carry with her is her Rohingya identity, her culture, her language. Millions of others like her have the same dream.

The largest exodus of the Rohingyas unfolded in August 2017 due to decades of violence, discrimination and persecution in Myanmar’s Rakhine state, forcing more than 742,000 people to seek refuge in Bangladesh. Many other Rohingya sought refuge in other neighbouring countries like Thailand, India, Indonesia and Nepal.

Even in the countries of refuge, they struggle to build their lives – battling lack of job opportunities, education and discrimination.

Cultural crisis

Istanbul-based Mohd. Selim Noor, a Rohingya himself, has never been to Myanmar. Born and brought up in Saudi Arabia before migrating to Türkiye several years ago.

Noor says his parents inculcated strong Rohingya values in him and taught him about his own culture and traditions -- which he now wants the world to recognise and learn about.

To harness their traditions and history, Noor created Zita TV in 2022 - a platform to preserve Rohingya culture and educate a new generation of Rohingya youth by sharing their cultural traditions, music, poetry, traditional cooking, and religious practices.

"My own people's suffering pushed me to preserve our culture digitally as well as promote it for the world to know," says Noor, now a Turkish citizen.

Noor is involved in providing humanitarian aid to his community spread across countries like Bangladesh, Myanmar, Malaysia, India, and Nepal.

Noor, who also runs a social welfare organisation to aid his community, feels that their culture was crushed to pieces as the genocide unfolded in their country.

“We may never get our space back in our homeland, those symbols of cultural semblance may be lost forever. So our culture is all we have,” Noor says.

“Rohingyas have lost everything and yet persevered to survive. Our culture must be shared within our community as well as for others to understand and document,” he adds.

Abdul Aziz, a Rohingya refugee student in Istanbul, is a full-time content producer at Zita TV.

“I plan on what kind of videos our creators should make, whether they teach our culture, English lessons, or the documents one needs when applying for a refugee card, citizenship options, etc. The idea is that our community, our people, though stateless, should never feel alone,” Aziz tells TRT World.

Aziz says that they try to keep their content simple and helpful. “Our aim is to educate and entertain our community using our own culture,” says Aziz.

One of the challenges in getting more traffic to the initiatives on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram pages stems from the obstacles that chain their community to illiteracy and poverty.

“Many of our people do not have access to phones and internet, that slows the purpose of our programmes,” he adds.