US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff plans to meet soon with Hamas chief negotiator Khalil al Hayya, according to media reports.

The date for the meeting has not been finalised, the New York Times reported, citing two anonymous sources, who added that plans could change.

One of the officials said Witkoff is seeking to address the ceasefire in the besieged Gaza that has been in place since October.

The meeting would "illustrate that Mr. Witkoff is not deterred by Israeli and American critics who say that US engagement with Hamas offers the group unwarranted legitimacy," the New York Times reported.

An in-person encounter between Witkoff and al Hayya would signal the Trump administration’s interest in keeping a direct line of communication with the group, The Times said.

Neither the White House nor Hamas responded to requests for comment.

Related TRT World - US envoy felt 'betrayed' by Israeli attack on Hamas in Qatar

Shared experience