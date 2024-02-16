Newly elected members of parliament in Pakistan are expected to vote in 73-year-old Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as prime minister for the next five years in the maiden parliamentary session scheduled for the end of February.

Shehbaz is the younger brother of the three-time premier Nawaz Sharif.

He held the prime minister’s office for 16 months after a vote of no confidence toppled cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan’s government in April 2022.

Known for his administrative skills, Shehbaz has also served as chief minister in the Punjab province, the largest of the four federating units, in three stints of varying lengths since the late 1990s.

No single party won more than 50 percent seats in the 336-member National Assembly in the February 8 general election.

The election has been marred by allegations of pre- and post-poll rigging. The divided mandate has led to the formation of a coalition of political parties aligned against the so-called independent candidates who won the highest number of seats with the explicit backing of former premier Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. Neither Khan nor his party was allowed to contest the general election on legal grounds.

Shehbaz’s extended stints at the helm of the country’s largest province earned him a reputation as a “doer” for swiftly completing big-ticket infrastructure projects such as bridges, underpasses and a metro line. At the same time, he’s also faced corruption charges and remained in jail but subsequently received a clean chit in all cases.

In contrast, his brief term as prime minister was marked by inflationary headwinds, record-high interest rates and political infighting amid thorny negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to fend off a sovereign default.

As the day draws near when parliamentarians vote on the new prime minister, questions are being asked if Shehbaz has what it takes to help Pakistan come out of a difficult time.

‘Nothing in common with elder Sharif’

Even though Shehbaz has always played second fiddle to his elder sibling in the political arena, people who know the two brothers say their personalities as well as their politics are distinctly different from each other’s.

“They’re together in the same political party only because they’re brothers and belong to a close-knit family. They’ve nothing in common otherwise,” former governor of the Sindh province Muhammad Zubair tells TRT World.

“Nawaz is pro-big business, Shehbaz is anti-big business. Nawaz is in favour of lower taxes, Shehbaz is all for higher taxes on the rich. I’d even say that Shehbaz is socialist while Nawaz is staunchly capitalist,” says Zubair who also served as privatisation minister in the elder Sharif’s cabinet from 2013 to 2017.

The two brothers have markedly different lifestyles. While Nawaz dresses like a rich man, Shehbaz is mostly seen in a safari suit that looks more like a worn-out boy-scout uniform. Unlike the elder Sharif who lives in a mansion built over a vast tract of suburban real estate, Shehbaz lives in a “modest” house that can easily be mistaken for the residence of any well-off businessman in the city of Lahore, Zubair says.

But most important of all, the biggest difference between the two Sharifs is in their approach towards the so-called establishment, a euphemism for the military that politicians accuse of meddling in political affairs.

“Shehbaz gets along with the establishment even though Nawaz’s relationship with the powers that be has always been bitter,” says Zubair.

Nawaz failed to complete any of his three terms as prime minister. Pakistan’s military has long been accused of meddling in politics, at times playing an active role in deciding who gets to sit in the prime minister’s office.

Zubair says Shehbaz wouldn’t badmouth the establishment even in private meetings with close aides. “He’s always maintained that politicians must learn to work with the establishment. He believes they’re good, patriotic people who want the best for the country,” Zubair says.

But is that the only reason why the PML-N has fielded the younger Sharif as a candidate for the upcoming parliamentary vote for premiership?

Zubair says Nawaz stepping aside for Shehbaz to become prime minister has more to do with the fact that their PML-N party failed to win a majority of seats.