An exodus of Palestinians into Egypt from Gaza must be "avoided at all costs", and could be the "nail in the coffin" of a future peace process, the UN refugees chief said.

"The position of Egypt has been very clear. People should not go across the border. I think Egypt has very valid reasons," Filippo Grandi told BBC television from the Munich Security Conference on Friday.

"It would be catastrophic for Palestinians ... to be displaced again.''

"It would be catastrophic for Egypt from all points of view, and more important than anything else, a further refugee crisis would be almost the nail in the coffin of a future peace process already."

Like many observers, the United Nations high commissioner for refugees believes that once Palestinians leave Gaza they will no longer be able to return - as happened in 1948 - something which would ruin the possibility of a two-state solution between Israelis and the Palestinians.

The war accompanying the creation of Israel in 1948 saw 760,000 Palestinians flee or forced from their homes. Millions of their descendants continue to live as refugees in neighbouring countries.

"The old 1948 refugee crisis is an unresolved problem; if you add a dimension to that, you can say goodbye to a meaningful peace process," said Grandi.

"It has to be avoided at all costs."