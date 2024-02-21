With over 8,800 trainee and junior doctors handing in their resignations in protest of the government’s plan to increase the intake of medical students, the fabric of South Korea’s healthcare system is unravelling as the resident doctors' strike spirals on.

While none of the resignations have been accepted, Seoul's Second Vice Minister at the Ministry of Health and Welfare Park Min-Soo said 7,813 of the doctors have walked out of hospitals and did not show up for work despite government orders to return.

The South Korean government on February 6 announced it would increase the yearly quota of medical school student enrollment by 2,000, up from the current 3,058, and says that change is necessary due to the low number of doctors in the country and rapidly ageing population.

The country has 2.6 practising doctors per 1,000 people, which according to 2023 data from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), is significantly lower than the average of 3.7 in other OECD countries.

According to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, there is a need to take action now to avoid a projected shortfall of 15,000 doctors by 2035. Opponents of the strike claim it is a reaction to increased competition in the medical field.

Doctors, however, maintain that the country already has enough physicians and argue the changes will negatively impact service provision from increased competition, as well as affect education quality of incoming medical students.

Instead, those protesting believe the government should address poor working conditions that involve long hours and low salaries, especially in underserved areas such as paediatrics and emergency medicine, which are viewed as less lucrative fields compared to dermatology and cosmetic surgery.

“Thanks to the messy policy that ignores reality on the ground, I can give up my dream of becoming a specialist in paediatric emergency medicine without any regrets,” Park Dan, head of the Korean Intern Residents Association, wrote on Facebook after submitting his resignation to Seoul’s Severance Hospital. “I have no intention of going back.”

Some groups participating in the protest like the Korean Intern Resident Association (KIRA) called the government’s plan “a radical medical school quota policy to win political votes.”

“Even if we increase the number of doctors, nothing will change unless we first solve problems such as low cost and medical litigation. Increasing the number of medical schools will lead to increased medical expenses for the people without solving the fundamental problems of essential medical care,” it said in a statement.

“We couldn't just sit back and watch medical policies developed solely for the sake of winning the general election. Even in a collapsing training environment, not a single resident wanted to leave the hospital … We regret that we have to convey the voices of young doctors in this way.”