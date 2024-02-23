A few years ago, a Facebook scroll broke the monotony of my morning routine. I came across a catchy advertisement, promising "Shab-e-Barat festive colors'' with homemade Halwa. I was instantly transported back to my childhood when my mother used to make sweet delights for us.

But the familiar joy felt distant. Born and raised in the professors' colony of BUET, where a mere wall separated us from the vibrant pulse of Old Dhaka, I witnessed Shab-e-Barat celebrations with buoyant zeal. Now, years later, residing in Dhaka's upscale yet sterile Dhanmondi, the concrete jungle seems to have swallowed those once-vivid memories.

Here, in box-like apartments, Shab-e-Barat is barely a blip on the radar. The government declares a holiday, but the day itself unfolds in the quiet lull of chores, devoid of any festive spirit. The only glimmer of celebration comes from online advertisements, like the Halwa one that triggered my nostalgia.

Even in this virtual space, the shadow of doubt creeps in - what is this celebration all about? Along with Halwa ads, a number of Islamic scholars' Facebook posts warn against celebrating Shab-e-Barat, labelling it a "bidat'' or Bidʿah, an innovation without an Islamic basis.

While this holy night, being observed on February 24, resonates deeply for a large number of Muslims in the subcontinent, drawing millions to mosques where they pray for forgiveness and blessings, the Arab world, Islam's birthplace, frowns upon its very name.

Where religion and tradition went along

In Arabic lore, Sha'ban holds a dual meaning: "the month of separation," a time when pre-Islamic tribes dispersed to find water, and "the month of blessings," encompassing the holy night of Laylat al-Bara'at or Shab-e-Barat.

On this night, tradition holds that Allah reviews the deeds of believers, weighing their virtues and shortcomings. This belief imbues the 15th day of Sha'ban with special significance, encouraging introspection and spiritual renewal. However, this notion has very little theological basis backed by either the Quran or Prophet Muhammad’s sayings, which are known as the Hadith.

While this “night of remembrance” is observed across the Indian subcontinent and in Central Asia and Türkiye, as well as among the Sufis, it is not so with Salafis, Wahhabis, and more orthodox Arabs and followers.

Islam, of course, appeared in the Indian subcontinent comprising Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan, through the preaching of Sufis. The Turko-Persian cultural influence of the Sufis had developed a set of unique expressions that incorporated elements of local traditions in the subcontinent.

Besides, the historical interaction between Hinduism and Islam in South Asia led to a complex cultural tapestry. Syncretism, the blending of practices and beliefs, was prevalent, and its echoes are still visible in contemporary Islamic culture. From religious occasions like Shab-e-Barat which have many similarities with Diwali, to the respectful act of touching elders' feet, indigenous practices have found a place within South Asian Islam.

Many scholars see this intermingling as a source of cultural enrichment, while others express concerns about compatibility with strict interpretations of Islam as these adaptations strayed from core Islamic principles.

While delving into the theological intricacies of Islamic rituals is better left to qualified scholars, I can, at best, take a deep dive down my memory lane and juxtapose the contrasting celebrations of Shab-e-Barat I witnessed while I grew up near Old Dhaka in the 90’s and the lack of celebration that I see now in central Dhaka’s flashy neighbourhoods.

Nights of salvation, prayers and halwas