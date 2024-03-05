Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is bidding to give nations from the Global South a bigger platform to allow their voice to be heard around shaping global governance. Although the term Global South is problematic as it sets up a dichotomy between the developed north and the developing south, countries on the middle-powers spectrum like Brazil, Türkiye and India are rising to challenge the skewed global order.

Lula, the South American leader, is widely expected to seek to drive reforms to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and other key issues, including combating poverty and the environment and alleviating debt burdens.

Lula's bid comes after Brazil took over the rotating G20 presidency in December, as observers describe it as a longstanding aim for the Latin American Nation and Lula.

⁠Marina Pontes, a political analyst at Prospectiva Public Affairs Latam, says Brazil has previously sought to occupy this space in the League of Nations Council. Amid the UN's foundation in 1945, she describes a campaign from Brazil to become the sixth member of the Security Council.

"The most recent campaign started in the 1990s when Brazil began engaging more with multilateral organisations and treaties," she tells TRT World.

Lula's push largely stems from his first presidential term in the early 2000s and the belief that various institutions do not reflect "the distribution of international power in the 21st century”, says Andre Luiz Reis da Silva, Associate Professor of International Relations at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul.

"Its dysfunctionality is reflected in its inability to deal with international crises. The power of veto should be questioned," Reis da Silva says, describing "how the Security Council has failed to provide a response to the conflict currently occurring in Palestine."

Reforming global governance

Recently, Lula has denounced the "genocide" against Palestinians in Gaza. He spoke against the UNSC, insisting, "Today it represents nothing, it does not take any decisions, it does nothing for peace."

According to Pontes, "The current issue is that the UN has been discredited, and there are doubts whether the organisation can effectively address the issues it was created for."

Amid the high death toll of Women and Children in the besieged Palestinian enclave, Brazil's leader described widespread "hypocrisy", adding, "We cannot accept what is happening in Gaza, and we cannot accept the war in Ukraine."

Lula also criticised the inefficiency of the global governance system, describing it as unable to curb conflicts involving permanent UNSC member nations.

"We need to rethink all this so that we can increase the number of countries in the Security Council. It is necessary to end the right of veto. The permanent members of the UN Security Council are the countries that produce weapons, that sell weapons and that have recently been waging wars. It was like that in Iraq; it was like that in Libya," said Lula.

Pontes believes Lula is adept at uniting domestic and international issues, which broadly aligns with his bid to expand the UNSC.

"For the president, expanding the Council's representation means increasing the involvement of emerging countries which, outside of international organisations, have little or no external political power. This is because currently, only advanced economies, which are also nuclear powers, hold such influence," she says.

Pontes describes Brazil's and other aspiring countries' inclusion as signifying "a process of democratising the international arena."

Emerging nations would bring more diverse perspectives to high-profile discussions, which are more representative of the population and global GDP, she says.

"Lula sees foreign policy as a means for development and overcoming Brazil's status as a former colony. International leadership projection, including expanding the UNSC, holds symbolic power in this regard," says Pontes.

Reis da Silva believes "Brazil's interest is to reform the multilateral system, questioning the power of the great powers and defining its direction."

Revitalising financial systems

For Lula, increasing the Global South's influence is also understood to touch upon improved representation of the Global South in the multilateral system and involving the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB).

Pontes says such institutions have mandates permitting "direct interference in countries (especially the IMF)."

She notes a "more ideological component" from Lula's initial tenure when Brazil was indebted to the IMF, leading him to describe the "somewhat humiliating" annual IMF visits to check the fiscal situation.

"There's also a perception, from Lula's standpoint, that these institutions are managed from a mindset of the global north and thus do not comprehend the challenges of developing countries or are so austere that they socially harm the country," Pontes tells TRT World.

Initially, the G20, an intergovernmental forum that today accounts for around 80% of GDP worldwide, focused on broad macroeconomic matters. It has since expanded its remit to include trade, sustainable development, health, agriculture, energy and environment.

Reis da Silva notes the significantly changing reality of the global economy amid emerging "centres of economic power," primarily China, which today is the world's second-largest economy.

He views the BRICS bloc of emerging economies originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa and more recently Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates as overseeing financial matters well. He says it was one of the "motivating factors for the creation of BRICS and also for their participation in the G20."

"The G20 itself emerged from the need for the G7 to incorporate other economic centres to discuss global financial trends and overcome the crisis," he says.

The New Development Bank (NDB), previously the BRICS Bank, "Although still modest in terms of resources, has been presenting itself as an alternative for countries to negotiate with traditional financial institutions. For countries of the Global South, it means relief from the pressures of the IMF and World Bank," Reis da Silva says.

The dollar impact