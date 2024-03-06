The PKK/YPG terrorist organisation kidnapped a 16-year-old boy from Malikiyye district in Syria's Hasakah province, which is under its control, to recruit him into its organisation.

Redor al Ahmed, spokesperson for the opposition Kurdish party 'Independent Kurdish Rabita', revealed on Wednesday that the terrorists have abducted A.F.H., a 16-year-old from Malikiyye.

Ahmed stated that the terrorist group is also preventing communication between the many youngsters it has kidnapped, including A.F.H., and their families.

Kidnapping is a common practice of the PKK, which lifts children and young people and detains them in so-called training camps for arms training.