Marione Ingram, an 88- year-old Jewish German activist and Holocaust survivor, has expressed deep concern about the situation in Gaza, drawing parallels between her childhood memories and the current Israeli attacks on Palestinians in the besieged coastal enclave.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency outside the White House on Saturday, where she has been protesting to call for a cease-fire in Gaza, Ingram said she does not see any justification for wars.

While Ingram expressed sadness that 1,200 people were killed in a Hamas attack in Israel in October, she stressed she agreed with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' remarks that the attack "did not happen in a vacuum."

In late October, Guterres said the Palestinian people have been subjected to 56 years of suffocating occupation.

"I have experienced what the children in Gaza are experiencing now," the Holocaust survivor said, adding, "So it is something when I see what is going on in Gaza, it has an immediate identification with my life as a child."

She recalled that Jews were barred from entering shelters in Hamburg, Germany, where she was born and raised until the age of 14, and that the US and England bombed civilian areas of Hamburg at the time.

Ingram also believes that Israel's war on Gaza will backfire on it, and sympathy for Israeli Jews is waning.

"I think it's already happening," she said, adding, "It is evident from what they're (Israeli government) doing. This is not about self-defence. It's about the land grab. They want Gaza, they want the West Bank. They want to get rid of every Palestinian in that area."