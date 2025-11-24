EUROPE
2 min read
'Distorted survey' fuels anti-Muslim hatred in France: rights groups
Muslim groups say the poll was based on leading questions and selectively highlighted minority responses for polemical purposes.
'Distorted survey' fuels anti-Muslim hatred in France: rights groups
French Muslim councils file complaint over poll accused of fueling anti-Muslim hatred. / AP
November 24, 2025

Several Muslim religious councils in France have filed a legal complaint over an Ifop survey they say distorts the religious practices of French Muslims and fuels a climate of growing anti-Muslim hostility.

The complaint targets a poll commissioned by the little-known magazine Ecran de veille and released on November 18, which claims to show a rising “re-Islamisation” among Muslims in France, particularly among younger people.

The survey highlights what it calls more “radical” behaviour among the youth, including prayer frequency, Ramadan observance, and wearing the veil, findings the councils say are framed in a way that reinforces prejudice.

In a joint statement on Sunday, the departmental councils of Muslim worship in Loiret, Aube, and Bouches-du-Rhone said the survey “violates the principle of objectivity” required under France’s 1977 law on opinion polling, BFM TV reported.

They argued the poll was based on “leading questions” and selectively highlighted minority responses “for polemical purposes.”

Lawyers Raphael Kempf and Romain Ruiz, representing the councils, described Ecran de veille as a “nebulous and reactionary organisation,” saying the study “spreads the poison of hatred in the public sphere” at a time when official data shows a sharp increase in anti-Muslim incidents.

Rise in anti-Muslim acts

RECOMMENDED

Figures from the Interior Ministry indicate anti-Muslim acts rose by 75 percent compared with 2024, they noted.

The councils said the survey reinforced harmful conflations and amplified narratives promoted by far-right media outlets.

“This poll, picked up by several far-right media outlets, is an insult to Muslims in France and an affront to the values of equality and fraternity promoted by our Republic,” the complaint said.

The publication has drawn wide debate as France faces heightened tensions around religious identity and political use of Islam.

While the poll has circulated among far-right figures as evidence of a supposed “threat,” Muslim organisations say it reflects a longstanding pattern of portraying French Muslims as a problem for the Republic.

The case will now be examined by prosecutors as part of a preliminary investigation.

RelatedTRT World - French Muslims feel unsafe amid ‘constant suspicion,’ says leading Muslim group
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance