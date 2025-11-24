Several Muslim religious councils in France have filed a legal complaint over an Ifop survey they say distorts the religious practices of French Muslims and fuels a climate of growing anti-Muslim hostility.

The complaint targets a poll commissioned by the little-known magazine Ecran de veille and released on November 18, which claims to show a rising “re-Islamisation” among Muslims in France, particularly among younger people.

The survey highlights what it calls more “radical” behaviour among the youth, including prayer frequency, Ramadan observance, and wearing the veil, findings the councils say are framed in a way that reinforces prejudice.

In a joint statement on Sunday, the departmental councils of Muslim worship in Loiret, Aube, and Bouches-du-Rhone said the survey “violates the principle of objectivity” required under France’s 1977 law on opinion polling, BFM TV reported.

They argued the poll was based on “leading questions” and selectively highlighted minority responses “for polemical purposes.”

Lawyers Raphael Kempf and Romain Ruiz, representing the councils, described Ecran de veille as a “nebulous and reactionary organisation,” saying the study “spreads the poison of hatred in the public sphere” at a time when official data shows a sharp increase in anti-Muslim incidents.

Rise in anti-Muslim acts